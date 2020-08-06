Our services were online Sunday but we hope to be back together next Sunday at 10am. Bro. Justin showed how the fellowship hall is set up for social distancing.
He also told the precautions being taken to try to lessen the danger. On a phone is definitely not the same as meeting together in person.
We have several sick folks to remember in our prayers including the families of Haley McIngvale, Cindy Thomas, Ronald Stegall, Rayburn Saxon, Greg Herndon, Greg Davis, Earl Yielding,and Shelia Jinkins son. Also remember our nursing home folks.
Jack has a new name “snapping turtle Jack”. He won’t turn loose til it thunders. He loves to wrestle with A H. Since he is about a third of her size, he uses whatever weapon he can. He bites. On his second birthday, he not only got a birthday spanking but another one for holding on for dear life.