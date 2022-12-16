It’s really beginning to look like Christmas even if it doesn’t feel much like it. Many homes are beautifully decorated. Natalie and I do enjoy seeing them as we ride around.
Also the Christmas programs bring our thoughts back to the real meaning of this holiday. Sunday night we went to see Ezra and Nora’s program at By Faith Baptist Church. Of course, their grandparents thought they were the cutest things around as did all the other parents and grands think about their own.
Our cantata Sunday morning went well. Skylar Stokes and Russell Graham were our soloists and both did a super job. Felecia was ready to choke me during the offertory when I didn’t stop playing when I was supposed to. I never-and I emphasize “never”-get the whole song right. Somebody please volunteer to play in my place.
The children’s program is this coming Sunday at 5 p.m. They will practice Wed. night, Sat. Morning at 10, and probably Sun. afternoon.
They will also go to the Wise Farm at 4:30 Sat. and eat on the way. We will also have our church wide meal after their program Sunday.
The choir enjoyed our supper at the Wooden Spoon Saturday night. Boy, with all this eating, no wonder I weigh a ton!
Remember these folks who are sick: Chris Matthews, Cindy and Braxton Thomas.
Sometimes it seems that deaths go in groups in the same family. Last week it was the Jenkins family. I already mentioned Greg Myers who was Pauline Jenkins Mallory’s son-in-law. Doug Dye, Joanne Jenkins Dye’s son died. Then Sylvia Jenkins also died. Please remember this family in this very difficult time.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.