Well we made it through one very busy weekend. Caroline Haulcomb’s birthday party at 9am Sat. was a good way to wake up-sorta. She loved it and I met Bo Tackitt’s sister. Bo taught at South when I did and was killed in a car wreck. It was nice to meet her sister even though this dummy can’t remember her name.
There was a good turnout of old folks at Linda Yielding’s home. What a beautiful place to celebrate Christmas even if I found out that our pastor’s wife is a thief! She caused me to lose a very cute gift. Of course I stole it from her first. Never play Dirty Santa with your pastor’s wife.
The children enjoyed the trip to see the Christmas lights and the Grinch even though they were little popsicles by the time they got home.
The program Sunday night went off without a hitch-except for a pianist who can’t remember the last line of “Mary, Did You Know?” That’d be me. I seem to forget a lot of things lately.
The dinner afterwards was extremely nice. It’s been a long time since I sat down at a candlelit dinner and was served with such grace. Thanks, youth and the Tackitts!
The adult choir’s program is this Sunday night at 5pm with finger foods and dessert afterwards. Ain’t gonna be no sit-down dinner!
The candlelight service will be Dec. 24 at 8pm. Sunday, Dec. 26 will be 11am services only. This Sunday is the time for our Lottie Moon offering. Come join us.
Hazel Irby told last night that James Irby had died. James fixed many appliances for us when we couldn’t afford to buy new ones. Our sympathy to this precious family.
Remember the tornado victims. There are several organizations that we can donate through to help them.
Thanks to the young couple and Terry Jenkins who found Rick’s grandmother’s Bible given to her by his parents before their death. Rick had put it on his truck while he put Caroline in her car seat and forgot it. It was irreplaceable. It had very little damage done to it. Thank you, kind neighbors!