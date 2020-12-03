News is short this week-maybe because we are not out and about as much as usual. We do have a few sick folks. Shirley Sewell spent a few days in the hospital but is home now. Jo Stegall had her eye surgery and can now see 20/20 with both eyes. I just had to get a magnifying glass out to read a medicine bottle. Oh well.
Liz Payne is scheduled for throat surgery around the first of December. Little Jack is scheduled for surgery in January.
On the sad side, Polly Williams, who was a teacher’s aide at Shannon, bus driver, softball coach, and all around prankster died last week It’s hard to think of her as gone. In my mind she will always have that crinkled up nose grin, laughing at something funny. She will be forever young to me.
Angel Nicole Tackett was buried at Pontocola. I didn’t know her, but her mother was in some of my classes and rode my bus for several years. I was raised with her grandmother Susan Pannel Tackett from Pontocola.
Little Jack (as opposed to Big Jack-Dolan) is going to be the death of me yet.We were eating breakfast with Mallory last week. Jack has finished and was running around with Ezra and playing with EZ’s toys. I was listening to the others talk (I don’t talk much) and had my mind a million miles away when I glimpsed around beside me and saw this black-masked Darth Vader standing beside me. Never has anything scared me so bad that I broke out in chill bumps like I did then, but that little 2-foot blonde-headed boy in a black mask did it. I didn’t have a heart attack but I almost did.