This weekend was loaded with great-grands’ birthday parties-3 on Saturday. Nora had her 3rd, Ezra his 6th Saturday morning. Caroline had her 3rd that afternoon. Georgi was to make the cakes and almost had a nervous breakdown when she was told what decorations each one wanted. Nora wanted a mermaid riding a unicorn, Ezra wanted a Pokémon, and Caroline wanted a hippo in a teacup. And that is what they got. Georgi may have gotten the last laugh when each of them ate their decorations. Sugar highs galore! Brayden Caples also had his party Saturday.
Sunday night was when we observed the family Lord’s Supper. I hope I didn’t disturb everyone on our side of the church. Felecia has a watch (one of those Dick Tracy specials that talk to you) and she left it out here after doing the dishes after lunch. So I wore it to be sure to give it back to her. Right on the middle of the service my wrist started to buzz and I thought something had gone wrong with my heart. I almost jumped out of my hide. After I figured out it was the watch and got over that scare, I forgot again(early dementia)and it did it again. Betty Matthews just declares that I dozed off and jumped in my sleep. Not so. I put that stinking watch in my bag before it said,”Granny, your phone is ringing “ like it did before when Cyle got a hold of it!
There is one change from last week’s announcements. The adult choirs’ program will be during this Sunday morning’s service. The rest of the announcements are the same.
Bro. Greg Herndon’s mother died this weekend. Also Greg Myers who was married to my niece Rita Gayle Mallory died Saturday. Remember these families.
