This weekend was loaded with great-grands’ birthday parties-3 on Saturday. Nora had her 3rd, Ezra his 6th Saturday morning. Caroline had her 3rd that afternoon. Georgi was to make the cakes and almost had a nervous breakdown when she was told what decorations each one wanted. Nora wanted a mermaid riding a unicorn, Ezra wanted a Pokémon, and Caroline wanted a hippo in a teacup. And that is what they got. Georgi may have gotten the last laugh when each of them ate their decorations. Sugar highs galore! Brayden Caples also had his party Saturday.

