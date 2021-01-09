We are still having church over Facebook for the next Sunday or two. Hopefully the Covid cases will die down soon. I am really grateful for sunshine and slightly warmer weather. Seems like that would clear the air better.
Covid seems to hit in family groups. The Sewells and the Haulcomb’s are being hit now. Natalie took something down to Felecia’s, set it on the porch, and backed off. When Rick opened the door, Natalie could see the Christmas tree with all the children’s gifts unopened. It was kinda sad. Maybe one day soon.
Among those sick now that I know of are Felecia and Nora Haulcomb, Mitchell Pickering, Kathy Weatherly, Cindy Thomas, Kayleigh and Cody Roberts, Jim and Carole Ann Sewell, Mike Robins, and many others who are recovering.
We also have several nurses and doctors from our community who are dealing with this mess every day and are about worn out. Remember them in your prayers also.
David Boone from Pontocola died last week. He was married to Jan Homan.They lived down the road toward Shannon. Remember this family also.
I despise “smart “ phones. Sometimes I sit in my car to read because it is warmer there than on the porch. Last week I was out there reading and minding my own business when Natalie brought me my “smart” phone. Bro. Justin was going to have special prayer for our sick folks. I couldn’t half see the screen, so I started punching the buttons I thought were the right ones. Brittany who is supposed to be the expert on cellphones had told me that it was alright to punch things or go back to your home page. Nothing bad would happen. Yeah, right. So I punched and poked. The next thing I knew Nat came flying out the door and said "Mama, you just went live on Facebook!" If that phone is so smart, it should have known that I didn’t want anyone to see me in my big blue housecoat sitting in the car half asleep. Sorry, folks.