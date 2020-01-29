We have a lot of sick folks in the community right now. Jimmy Sewell is having problems. Everett Taylor came back to church after his hip surgery but is still very sore. Elaine Roebuck is having trouble with her hearing. Bro. Robert Armstrong is having another treatment in Memphis this week. James Weatherly is having a difficult time right now. So are Maybelline Huffman, Earl Yielding, Travis Pickering, and Betty Spencer who broke her leg and will have surgery on it this week.
Woodland news for Jan 29
Tina Pickering's brother, Chester Russell, died last week. He was buried in Pleasant Grove Friday.
My, that's all sad news. Now for some better. The youth attended Winter Jam last night.
This Sunday we will have a "soup lunch" to help the West Virginia mission team.
Happy Birthday to Patrick and Ryan. January is one of those months that has oodles of birthdays in our family. Mallory had her 30th on Jan. 17, and does she have a story to tell.
All of us Davis women think we die at age 30. We really think we are "over the hill." (Just wait til you are closer to 3 times that!). Mallory was going to change that so she started planning last year. First she planned to go to the Florida Keys, but they got destroyed by a hurricane. Then she decided to go scuba diving until she saw a shark on her last outing. Finally she decided to just stay at home and visit St. Mark's to see how it was recovering from a hurricane. Didn't happen. Cyle called and wanted to switch trucks so they could use the big one to move back home. She really wanted to see Ezra play his purple ukelele that she had made him on her 3-d printer. So off to North Carolina she goes. On the way home Sunday, her vehicle breaks down in South Carolina. There is just miles and miles with no towns and nothing but road construction. She had to be back in Tallahassee Monday morning for an important business meeting. They (she, Brittany, and Gertie the dog) finally get to a town to rent a car. No cars available. Mallory calls Cyle. He says, "That's your problem now.". Wrong choice of words even if he was kidding and miles away. They finally get home somehow (no airport near - besides she was carrying a gun). When they got home , their house had been broken into. I would not have wanted to meet Mallory or Brittany or even Gertie right then! So much for Happy 30th, Mallory.