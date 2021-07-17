This hill is way too quiet. Everyone is on vacation except Natalie and me. They just left us to fend for ourselves. Of course we can do as we please until they get back which will be soon. It doesn’t look right around here without shoes and clothes and toys all over the floor.
Events coming up for the rest of July include grief ministry at Linda Yielding’s Tues. the 20; women’s class eat out at 41 Steak House Thursday, the 22 at 4:30 or 5 p.m.; senior adults going to Lake Tiak O’Khata the 30; a baby shower for Kayla and Cody Martin on Sat., 31 at 10 a.m.
A very special event on Sunday, July 25 will be our first potluck lunch since covid to celebrate Bro. Everett Taylor’s 25 years as our minister of music. He has put up with a lot from us during those years.
July is a month full of birthdays in our church and family. Sonya Russell and Stephen Fairley on the 8th; Patricia Priest on the 10th; Don Mallory on the 11th; Felecia Haulcomb’s and Robin Davis’ the 13th; Georgi Hollings on the 20th, and I almost forgot: Jack Hollings on the 31st. I think Bro. Everett’s is the 23rd.
Remember Pam Metcalfe who is having back surgery Wed.