July seems to be a month full of birthdays in our area. Today, the 13th is Robin and Felecia's. They are not twins - just two years difference. July 8 was Steven Fairley's and Sonya Russell's; July 10 - Patricia Priest, July 11 - Don Mallory; July 20 - Georgi; July 23 - Everett Taylor; July 31 - Jack Hollings. I think Jimmy Sewell has one somewhere in there. Kim Stokes is also the 21st. I can't believe Jack is just now entering his "terrible 2's". I thought he'd been there a while. I have to brace for dear life when he comes through the door because he is coming full force to his Granny. Georgi told him that she loved him, and he said, "Uh-uh. Daie (Daddy) do." Mother's love just don't compare to "Daie's."
Tina Pickering is doing better with her broken leg. Barbara Ellis is improving.
Our number was down considerably in church yesterday. Too many off galavanting on vacation I guess. I hope they all have a safe and good time and remember me on the back porch dodging Jack. They haven't closed the beaches on Fort Myers yet so A.H. is having a ball
