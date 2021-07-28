Boy, this last weekend was one of those where everything is going on at once! I thought there was no way I could do all I needed to but everybody else did the hard work and I just enjoyed it to the fullest.
Over 90 first cousins and families showed up at the George and Lela Davis reunion Sat. There were 3 of us old folks from the original family. Now that was a crew of cousins! Some had never seen each other before and most live in this area!
Later Sat. afternoon Jack and A.H. celebrated their birthdays with a water slide thingie. It was even decently pleasant outside-at least to me.
Sunday Felecia and I had to figure out the maze of detours to get from the Trace to Walmart’s to the donut shop and back onto the Trace in time to get to church by 9 a.m. for practice. We made it. Then we cried most of the rest of the morning honoring Everett Taylor for being our song leader for 25 years and in memory of Peggy who died last year. Sometimes good times are also sad times.
This Friday the senior citizens will go to Lake Tiak O’Khata for a day of fun. The last time we did this Patricia Priest and I sat over a heater that wouldn’t turn off and roasted. I hope we get another seat or the heater is fixed.
Pete Harlow died this weekend. Our sympathy to his family.
Remember Shelia Jenkins, Andy and Barbara Ellis, Lorie Priest, Travis Pickering, Pam Metcalfe, Karen Todd, and Edith Matthews.