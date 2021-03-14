We had a good turnout at church Sunday morning. Bro. Calvin McGill from the Choctaw association south of here was our Gideon speaker. He was very interesting. At first he thought he might have been at the wrong place, but I hope he felt at home and enjoyed us as much as we enjoyed him.
March 21 is the date set to resume regular services except that Sunday morning services will still be in the fellowship hall where we can scatter out more, and we will not have breakfast or Wed. night meals until we see how things go.
Hannah Trent and Wesley Russell’s wedding Is March 20 at 5pm in Tupelo. I went with Natalie to Oxford to get her covid shot so we didn’t get to go to the shower Sat. afternoon. I hear the shower went fine until Felecia walked in with 2 one-year-old granddaughters who went berserk when they saw all those strangers. Felecia doesn’t know how the rest of the shower went.
Jack is doing pretty good after his surgery. Georgi is not. He told her the other day, “Jack-Jack the boss!” He pretty much is.
Jerrod and Katie came home for the weekend. Mallory decided it would be a good time to color eggs since they might not get to come back at Easter. So Felecia boils 70 plus eggs and 6 kids under 8 years old color eggs on Felecia’s new dining room table. They were wonderful. Take that anyway you want to.
Cindy Thomas’ house is almost finished. Some folks have worked very hard to make sure her home is wheelchair accessible so Braxton can come see his Granny. Thanks to those who are working so hard.