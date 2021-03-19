The fellowship hall was almost full Sunday morning even with several out for spring holiday trips. Rick Hardin led the singing. Bro. Everett and Robin’s family went to Louisiana to hear Marty Roberts preach at a wild horse meeting. Hannah Trent and Brayden Caples joined the church. Brayden will be baptized and Hannah moved her letter.
Everybody on the hill disappeared over the weekend except Natalie and me, so we decided we’d go on our own adventure. We almost decided to go to Cracker Barrel, but we didn’t. We just rode down a road we’d never been on before and looked at all the Bradford pears and pretty homes. That’s our kind of adventure.
Mallory keeps trying to get me to play some game of hers where you put this contraption over your head and fight the bad guys. I ain’t about to-I have enough trouble fighting with my phone.
It was good to see Jimmy Sewell, Brenda Jenkins, and Liz Payne back in church Sunday. Linda Butler is doing well after a scare from Covid and open heart surgery. She’s one tough customer. All of these folks are. All of them have been battling all kinds of adversities.