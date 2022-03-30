Maybe I can write some news from Woodland again for a while. I have had surgery on my leg to remove plates that were causing trouble because of my old thin skin and the medicines that I take for rheumatoid arthritis. So lots of doctor’s appointments are bright and early Monday morning when I write my articles. I am doing better right now.
There are others who are sick too. Larry Jenkins had heart surgery and is now walking all over these hills and hollows. Bill Barnes has back surgery today. Remember us in your prayers please.
We had a special service last night. Brooke Stegall and Preston Varnon were baptized.
Work on the church will begin soon. The playground dedicated to the memory of Peggy Taylor is almost finished.
There will be a wild game supper this Sat. Night for the W Va. mission project. Marty Roberts will speak and Lee Roberts will sing. Tickets are $20 and can be bought at the door. I don’t know what all kinds of varmits they plan to cook, but I’m sure we can all find something good to eat.
We are still practicing on our Easter cantata. There is a big dead pine tree in our yard that has dropped dead limbs all over the yard and in the ditch by the house. Someone came by and stacked the limbs. We don’t know who but Natalie and I sure do thank you.
