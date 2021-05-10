Well, we had another of our weekend weather wonders last night. Dolan’s little garden is covered with big tree limbs now. Good thing he didn’t have anything planted yet. I’m thankful the limbs went toward the garden instead of the house.
The Mother’s Day services were very special. The food was great. The children were precious handing out journals to all the ladies. Bro. Justin’s message was very good as usual.
Next Sunday there will be a special offering for the West Virginia mission trip. Also if anyone has extra glue guns, legos, or wood burning tools, the art teachers in VBS could use them. I dare not ask why.
VBS is scheduled for June 14-18 beginning at 6pm.