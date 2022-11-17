Hunter Tackitt and Jayes Wilson are doing well after their surgeries Wed. Hayes got to come home, and Hunter may soon be out of the hospital but still near UAB.
Elaine Roebuck will have heart surgery this Friday. Please remember these in your prayers.
The Veterans Day program at North Pontotoc Wednesday was very nice. The teachers and students worked very hard to put on such a program to honor those who protect our homeland.
Operation Christmas Child boxes will be packed this Wed. night.
This coming Sunday night at 6 the community wide Thanksgiving will be at Woodland. The choir will meet around 5:45 and welcome others from other churches. Bro. Justin will preach. We will serve soup and other things afterwards.
Several folks have the epizudis-whatever that is. Just sniffling and not feeling their best. Also this colder weather does a number on old bones. Many of us look a little stiff. I look a lot stiff.
Cassandra wanted K-6th graders to be in the Christmas program. A whole lot of preschoolers showed up, too. (Cassandra welcomed them). Jack said he kicked somebody and everybody laughed. Boy, Miss Cassandra will snatch you up and hang you on a nail pretty soon.
