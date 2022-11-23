The community wide Thanksgiving service was a delight as it always is. The pastors decided that it is easier to keep up with if the host church’s pastor brings the message so Bro. Justin preached. It was so good to see our friends and neighbors again.
Three special folks also came to various services yesterday. Mrs. Elaine Roebuck said she was feeling some stronger after her heart surgery. Logan Huffman was also at the morning services after his fall from a tree stand. Hayes Wilson was visiting during the night services. I wish them all the very best.
Church plans coming up include no night services this Wednesday. Poinsettias can be ordered now. The family Lord’s supper is during the night services Dec. 4. The adult cantata is Dec.11 at 5pm. The children’s program is Dec. 18 with supper afterwards. The candlelight service is Christmas Eve at 8pm. On Christmas Day, services will be at 10 a.m. with no Sunday school or night services.
Dolan Hollings’ dad died Friday night. Services will be today, Monday at Bruce.
AnnaHayden’s soccer team won the tournament at Pontotoc. Boy, she sure does polish that ring a lot!
After eating his second bowl of soup last night, Jack said he sure was a hungry fellow. Dolan noticed him sitting off by himself instead of playing with the other kids. Jack said Uncle Ricky told him those girls were mean so he’d better watch out for them, so he was watching them. They were such bad girls from the ages of 1 to 5. They really needed watching-especially from an imp like Jack!
