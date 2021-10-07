I’ve been slack in writing lately. Maybe I will do better for a while.
Church services are back on regular times now. We still have the services on Facebook if you cannot attend.
The grief ministry is supposed to meet Tuesday, Oct. 12. The time may have changed to 10 a.m. because we usually stay until dark and then we can’t see to drive home. I don’t think Linda wants us to spend the night with her.
The children and parents plan to go to the Mask farm pumpkin patch this Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
There are several folks who are sick and need our prayers. Ham Prater is very sick and in the New Albany hospital. Mike Rakestraw and Paul Taylor are also very ill. Others include Patricia Priest, Chris Matthews, Mary Prater, Everett Taylor, and me. I think they are going to glue Humpty-Dumpty (me) back together again today. A.H. Is also having some tests done today. Please remember all of us in your prayers.
Since Jack has learned to talk, he comes up with some good ones. He spent the night with us the other night and the first thing he said to me was, “I gonna turn you into a chicken wing.” Ok. While eating a donut he said, “This donut is going into my bellwee! That’s weird.” When Dolan came in from a road trip and shaved his beard off, Jack asked him, “Daddy, why your face nakey?” Georgi asked him where milk came from-a cow or a chicken? He looked at her like she had lost it and said, “From the frig!” Now to be a fly on the wall when all these girl great-grands start talking!