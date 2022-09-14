Saturday’s workday turned out very well. Many people came to work and accomplished much. This Sunday will be homecoming. We’ll begin with singing at 10, Bro. Danny Prater preaching at 11, lunch following and no night services.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Saturday’s workday turned out very well. Many people came to work and accomplished much. This Sunday will be homecoming. We’ll begin with singing at 10, Bro. Danny Prater preaching at 11, lunch following and no night services.
Memorial at Pontocola was also a good day. I got to see cousins and friends that I haven’t seen in a while. I also learned that we are loosing a next door neighbor. Dr. Jessie Roma Taylor is moving to Georgia to be with her daughter because Roma is loosing her eyesight.
Colton Priest and Haley Welch were married Sunday afternoon at Ripley. I wish them the very best. Bro. Jim Varnon preached for Bro. Justin who did their service.
Saturday afternoon our clan celebrated Millie Kate Haulcomb’s 1st birthday. She was not impressed. Georgi made her cakes that looked like swans. She had to drive them all the way from Toxish to Thaxton. Needless to say, there was some damage repair needed. Georgi said every time she hit a bump she could hear another neck bone crack. Both cakes were still beautiful. M K would not smash her smash cake but ate it delicately (for a 1 year old) with a spoon. When Georgi was looking for things to fix the cake, Jack told her he wanted to go to Hobbly-Wobbly too because that was one of his favorite stores.
Brenda Sewell died last week. She was such a sweet person. We had many good times as she and their County Line softball team beat the stuffings out of us at Troy. Our sympathy goes to Junior and the entire family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Currently in Pontotoc
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.