By the time this news comes out, we may be having a hurricane. Maybe not.
The Memorial services at Pontocola have been cancelled this year. In the 70 plus years that I remember, this has never happened. Maybe we can meet again next year. Of course flowers can be put on the graves. The cemetery is still well cared for.
Community losses include Nancy Taylor Malone’s sister Obion. Also Don Fields died. Don looked like a picture of health and then he was gone. His wife Eileen is one of our traveling buddies who tries to keep us straight with an impish grin. Our sympathy to both these families.
Cindy Thomas and Braxton are home from Jackson. I also think I saw David Huffman sitting under a shade tree shelling something last week. He must be much better. Liz Payne hopes to be back at church soon, and knowing her, she will be.
Several families from church camped at Trace Lake over the Labor Day weekend. The kids all had walky-talkies and had a great game going. Suddenly this deep voice said, “I can see what you are doing.” They tried all day to figure out who was talking to them from Bro. Justin to Cole Caples to even Rob and Rick. They watched every mouth move but they couldn’t catch him. They called him “Mr. Anongamous”(anonymous). He even told them where they were sitting and what they were eating. No one ever suspicioned quiet little ole Dolan. They just didn’t know him like we do!