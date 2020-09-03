The church met again Sunday in the fellowship hall. Skylar Stokes and Felecia Haulcomb sang a beautiful special. Of course Felecia’s family didn’t hear her. They were out alligator hunting. I told them they’d better not bring one of those varmits home
with them-dead or alive .
Liz Payne is sick. David Huffman is also in the hospital. Cindy Thomas’ grandson Braxton may soon be sent to Jackson. We will have a special offering for Cindy this Sunday.
I had the fun of teaching Ryan Wednesday since he is being home-schooled and his Memaw had to work. I’d forgotten how aggregating 5th graders can be when you are trying to teach them! I made it through the lessons and he made it through the day
alive. Pretty good I guess.
Sonya Russell will be teaching one of the nursing classes at Votech soon. I hope she will enjoy teaching that as much as I enjoyed teaching.