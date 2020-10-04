We are going to open back our Sunday school and Wednesday night services beginning Oct. 11. Sunday worship services will still be in the fellowship hall. Facebook will carry this service. Plans for October 11: no breakfast. College and career class in choir room, Joy class in the sanctuary, ladies class in the big fellowship hall, men in old fellowship hall, pastors class-don’t know yet, kids in regular rooms. No Sunday night services yet.
Sunday school will meet at 10. Regular worship at 11.
Community mission work has already begun. If anyone sees a particular need in the community, let Cyle Haulcomb know. He is kinda organizing these activities. One job they are already working on is to make Cindy Thomas’s home wheelchair accessible for Braxton.
This Saturday at 2 p.m. there will be a memorial service in memory of Don Fields at the church. Don was such a helper on the security team. He is already missed tremendously.
Remember these folks: Krystal Jenkins’ mom, Levi Jenkins, and sister-in-law Linda Butler.