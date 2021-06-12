June is the time for camping, vacations, and all that good stuff. Bro.Justin and his family vacationed on the coast last week. Cyle Haulcomb filled in for him and did an excellent job if his Granny does say so.
Another “sweet” grand,Mallory, rented a cabin in Colorado for a month, was in Denver Saturday waiting to move in Sunday, and the cabin burned down Saturday. No more vacancies around either. She may have to come home and replan.
I went with Robin and Tami, Melanie, Ryan, Ethan, A.H., and Bro. Everett to Logan, W.Va.on a mission trip. That is a beautiful place of mountains and trees. No pastures or crop lands-just mountains and trees. Although the trip was wonderful I sure was glad to see Chiwapa bottom and Don’s cows.
I haven’t unstiffened from going up and down those mountain even though I worked mostly in our dorm while everybody else went up and down the hill. I got stiff just watching them. If you haven’t been on a mission trip, try to go at least once. Those missionaries work so hard many times without a break and so enjoy someone coming along every once in a while to put a “shoulder under their load” and let them know the rest of us haven’t forgotten them.
Coming up soon: youth camp June 7-11, VBS-June 14-18 starting at 6 p.m., special offering this Sunday for Tonia Huffman who is battling cancer.
Remember our sick folks please. Kelly and Cole Caples have a beautiful black haired baby girl who was in church Sunday!