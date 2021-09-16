Maybe things will be normal for a while now. Regular services will begin again Wed. night with supper at 6pm.
Some of our sick folks include Mable Taylor who. finally finished her time of quarantine and escaped for a while to go riding around with Beverly, Violet Armstrong, Suzanne Owens and Dawson Ruth, Zack Phillips who is Terry Jenkins’ son-in-law, Don Mallory, and Pam Metcalfe. Don was looking spiffy at Pontocola. Pam was standing tall and smiling her beautiful smile again at Woodland.
Yesterday was one of those days when I wanted to be at 2 places at the same time. We hadn’t had church at Woodland in about a month, so I didn’t want to miss that.The Memorial Day was at Pontocola and I didn’t want to miss that either. I tried to split the time but that’s not the best way either.There were 4 new graves since our last meeting. Sometimes we don’t have a new grave for years. But since our last meeting the families of Costa Hill. Brad Smith, Angel Nicole Tackett, and David Boone became a part of our precious memorial day.
Jerrod and Katie Haulcomb have a new baby girl-Millie Kate. I haven’t seen hide nor hair of Felecia since that baby came except pictures of her holding M K and grinning from ear to ear. And trying to keep Caroline from poking each part of her as she names it.
Jack just came flying by in his diaper trying to escape from Natalie. When he got on the other side of the kitchen table so she couldn’t catch him, he said, “Jack Jack is incredible!” Kids always think it is incredible to get on the other side of a table where you cannot get them. He also told us the other day “Jack Jack see you to Mario.”