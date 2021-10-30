The church council met Sunday to plan activities for the rest of the year. This Sunday will be pastor appreciation day. We’ll have a potluck lunch and no night services. The children and adults are again planning Christmas programs.
The grief group meets every other Tuesday at 10am at Linda Yielding’s home.
Those lost since I last wrote include former schoolmates Tucker Vaughan and Sonny Spearman, former student Natravis Cox and then his dad about a week later, and then Johnny (J C) Payne. J C was a bundle of life even in his 80’s and 90’s. He and Elizabeth sat right behind us in church for years. He was always laughing and having something funny to say. He could build anything out of an old TV set and make it beautiful. He will be missed. Our sympathy and prayers to all these precious families.
On a less serious note, Cyle’s wife Kayla was asking in children’s church if anyone was allergic to anything (always a good thing to know!). Ezra said, “My old, OLD friend Mallory (she’s 31 and his aunt) is allergic to nutmeg and if she eats it, she blows up and might die!”
Jack spent last night with us. I got up around 4 a.m., fixed the coffee, put on my backbrace and sweater, and started to my desk. This little voice said, “What ya doing?” I told him and he crawled up in Natalie’s lap and said, “Is that a monster?” Oh to see ourselves as others see us. I can just hear J.C. laughing.