The committee that has been working on things that need refurbishing in the sanctuary presented their findings Sunday. Quite a bit of work is being planned. This may mean services back in the big fellowship hall soon. The vote on the project will be this coming Sunday.
We will also start our winter Bible study Sunday night at 5. Mon-Wed services will begin at 6:30. Supper will be between sessions Mon-Wed. We will also have a pot-luck meal Sunday night.
The choir began practicing our Easter program last night. We need all our choir members and anyone who wants to join the choir to be present when they can be.
I think Larry Keith got to come home from his surgery in Texas last week. Maybe he will begin to feel better soon. He has hurt a long time after that accident.
Years ago there was a clown car in Pontotoc that was in all the parades. When we came to church in our little Toyota station wagon, we got the name as the clown car. When the doors opened, kids poured out in every direction-first our kids and then our grandkids also.
Well yesterday we were the clown car again. AnnaHayden and Ryan spent the night with me and Nora and Ezra stayed with Felecia and Rick. When Felecia came out of her house, she had her church books in one hand and Nora under her other arm like a sack of potatoes. We all stacked in her car and took off. It’s been a while but it was still fun. Nora really thought it was great fun to be carried under Flip’s arm like a sack of taters.