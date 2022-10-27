Special thanks to the Progress for the lunch at La Fiesta Grill or better known as Mi Pueblo North. I really enjoyed the day meeting the staff and other writers that I usually don’t see since I just push a button on my phone to send in my news.
The special services for Hunter Tackett were very precious. Hunter had leukemia when he was a baby and is scheduled for a kidney transplant around the first of November. We had special prayer for him and his donor and all his family. Next Sunday we will receive a special offering for him because he will be hospitalized for quite a while.
Next Sunday is also Pastor Appreciation Day. We will have lunch after church. The trip to the pumpkin patch is planned for that same day since it had to be postponed last Sunday. There will be no night services.
The Christmas shoe boxes will have to be packed soon. Also the Harvest Festival is planned for Sat., Nov. 5 beginning at 5pm. BBQ plates and BBQ nachos will be sold for the Costa Rica mission trip.
Tami and Robin Davis along with Everett Taylor went to Mountain View, Ark. last weekend for a music festival. Robin really went for a new mandolin which he said he really wasn’t going to buy but Tami insisted. Yeah, right.
Our whole area is saddened by the death of Pat Ewing. Pat was such a special person. He and Melissa came to our church for a long time. This was Melissa’s home community and church. They moved so they could be with Pat’s dad when Mr. Ewing was so sick. Pat worked with so many people from alligator fishing with our Patrick to working with prisoners. He was a wonderful person who was seldom seen without a smile. Remember this grieving family and all the people who loved Pat so much.
