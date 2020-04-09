I told Natalie I didn't have any news to write, so she said just rehash some "stuff" I've said before.
The church is still collecting money to buy food for the food bank.
Birthdays in April include Cyle Haulcomb on the 20th and Liz Payne on the 26th.
Bro. Justin wants to plan something different for Easter which is Sunday, but I don't know the particulars yet. He has really preached well these last few Sundays. "Tune in" Sundays at 11am and Wednesday nights at 6:30 on Facebook.
I have a big tall bed that Mother and Daddy bought Paul some 70 - 80 years ago. It's where the kids have all loved to wrestle, turn flips, have pillow fights, and get tickled by Granny. So it's about had it. I had just taught Jack to pillow fight (I'm such a good grandmother!). Now we can't fight. They occasionally come and play in the back yard and we sit on the porch and watch. When they started to leave the other day, Jack held his arms up to Natalie. But she couldn't touch him. Talk about something hard.
Bobby Joe Pratt died last week. He and Dub used to play in Rock bands together. Bobby Joe was way off kin to someone in the Alabama band. He was a good musician.
Remember our nursing home folks especially Mable Taylor, Wanda Irby, Mr. Tony and Miss Mildred Reed.
Stay safe.