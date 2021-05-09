Pontocola Road is becoming famous not only for fast trucks and motorcycles but also for tornadoes! As far as I know everyone is safe. We could hear the tornado as it went across the bottom. Seems like it would die down some and then take off again. I’m very thankful for weather forecasters who give us warnings.
Next Sunday being Mother’a Day the men are going to fix breakfast for the ladies. They will start cooking around 7am. Ladies, we need to be at church around 9am. There will be no night services that day.
Dolan fixed my ole rusty tiller that hasn’t worked in 20 years and plowed up a small garden patch. We planted some squash seeds and only Jack’s have sprouted. Georgi asked him if he had a green thumb. He looked at it and said “Nope.”
Mrs. Ellouise Dallas died last week. I’ve asked the Lord that when I get to heaven that He might let me take piano lessons from her. As long as I can remember, she has been the guru of gospel piano. She was a blessing to so many people.