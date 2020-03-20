I know we are all worried about this mess we are in right now, but we can't quit living. Let's be thankful for what we have, like living on the country instead of highly populated cities. We have so much to be grateful for, but we still have to be as careful as we can. God knows the number of days he has planned for each of us. So be smart and try not to worry so much.
We didn't have church yesterday except for online, so I haven't heard much news. I'm not one for talking on the phone.
Annie Mae Stegall, who was married to Morrison Stegall, died Saturday. They lived right in the area where Cooper's Crossing meets Pontocola Road. I didn't know her very well, but she seemed like a sweet, quiet person.
Ezra got a John Deere "tractor" for Christmas. We were all sitting outside when Jack decided to go for a ride. He climbed up on the step and stood on the go pedal. It was in high gear and aimed straight at Granny and he didn't know what was making it go. Here he came wide open with blond curls just a bouncing and plowed right into his great grandmother. Nobody tried to stop him because they were laughing so much. Truly grandma got run over by a rain deer.
Nobody hurt - just a good laugh.