Well, for the first time since November, we had full services yesterday. Even with the drains frozen and the heat out on our classroom. When the heat is out in the old ladies’ classroom, somebody is in big trouble! No, what a joy to be back in classes. We still have some sick ones.
The grief group meets this Tuesday at 10am in the old fellowship hall. Maybe the heat will be fixed by then or it may be 70 degrees by then which is fine with me.
Remember Donna Sansing and Sandy McCreight . They are both very sick now.
Also remember the family of Johnny Patterson from Shannon. Those lawmen risk their lives every day to make it safe for our children on buses to get in and out of the schoolyard. Mr. Patterson lost his life in their protection.
Two other neighbor families to remember are the Masks and the Sloans. Connie Robbins Mask died and was buried at Pontocola. Her dad had a grocery store at the crossroads and drove our school bus for many years. Her mother was a beautician who fixed my mother’s hair when they used those curlers with the wires hanging from them. As a little girl, that was one more scary-looking contraption!
Booty Sloan went to school and taught some at Shannon. My first memory of him was not football, but was when he sang “Lazy Bones, sleeping in the noon day sun. How you gonna get your day’s work done?” Remember these families.
This week
Several who have been sick were able to come back to church yesterday. It is good to see more folks out and about. Many are not well yet, though.
Sandy McCreight died last week. She was Patsy McCreight’s sister-in-law. Our sympathy to this family.
The next grief meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 10am in the old fellowship hall. If you have lost your mate, you are most welcome to join us as we try to help each other through this difficult time.
Our winter Bible study is planned for Feb. 27-March 2. The materials will be from Dr. David Jeremiah and will be provided by the church.
We also plan to select an Easter cantata next Sunday to begin since Easter will be here soon.