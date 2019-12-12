I hope Terry Kay didn't mind being Woodland's writer last week! We'll take her anytime.
The children's play was so precious Sunday morning. The church was full yet they didn't seem to care. They sang and behaved well and said parts that weren't in the program but went very well. They even ate suckers without getting them in the carpet!
They youth sang so pretty Sunday night. We wondered if we were going to make it all come together, but it did except for the old lady who forgot how to play the only southern gospel song in the whole lot! I don't think they'll ever let me be a part of the youth again!
This coming Sunday we will have the adult contata beginning at 5pm with a pot luck supper afterwards.
Cyle Haulcomb will graduate from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary Friday. Felecia, Mallory, and I hope to get to attend.
Jerrod and Katie's Caroline is supposed to be here by Monday, December 16, this has been a busy year!
Jimmy Sewell and Charlie Stegall were both able to come to church yesterday.
Remember Shelia Jenkins' son who is in Jackson and very sick.
Make sure you check out the Community Theater Play this weekend. The One and Only Santa will be presented Saturday, December 14 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, December 15 at 2 p.m. Admission is $10.
