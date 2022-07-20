We are back in the regular sanctuary with just a few things to finish. Bro. Gary Petit preached for us Sunday while Bro. Justin’s family was on vacation.
The youth had their summer camp last week. The West Virginia mission team joined with the group from Starkville Sunday night to tell about their work in Logan, WV.
Next Sunday Bro. Danny Prater plans to preach for us if he is able. He is recovering from back surgery. Sunday night we plan to go to Pleasant Grove in Chickasaw County where Bro. Jim Varnon pastors. Bro. Justin will be preaching their revival services.
Friday, July 29, the senior adults will go to Lake Tiaka’Kata for the day. I sure hope the AC works better than it did last time!
Several in our community are sick. Some are dealing with Covid. Remember the Russell family, Bro. Danny Prater, Sandy and Bubba Jenkins, Tina and Mitchell Pickering, Tim Matthews, Nancy Malone, Cindy Thomas, A.J. Ellis, and Keith Akers.
Ruby Mask Christian, who was my next door neighbor all my life, died and was buried last Sunday. I was sick and didn’t even know it until later in the week. Ruby was the kind of neighbor who never bothered you but would do anything in the world for you. Our sympathy to Marilyn, Joseph, and the entire family.
Jack and A.H. “cationed” with the Haulcombs in Florida last week. We were afraid Jack would get homesick his first trip away from his mother but nooo, he didn’t want to come home at all.
