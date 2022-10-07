The Baby Dedication service was very special. Emma-Kayte Rose Caples and Allie Katherine Martin were the ones dedicated to the Lord by their parents, Cole and Kelly Caples and Cody and Kayla Martin. The cousins are about a week different in age and are so very cute. Emma-Kayte talked all during the service and went to sleep in a flash during the prayer. Bro. Justin said his services sometimes had that effect on people.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus