The Baby Dedication service was very special. Emma-Kayte Rose Caples and Allie Katherine Martin were the ones dedicated to the Lord by their parents, Cole and Kelly Caples and Cody and Kayla Martin. The cousins are about a week different in age and are so very cute. Emma-Kayte talked all during the service and went to sleep in a flash during the prayer. Bro. Justin said his services sometimes had that effect on people.
The fundraiser lunch didn’t have as many people as usual, but had a very good offering for the Costa Rica mission. I told Felecia we old folks thought pasta was white stuff-not good ole spaghetti. The meal was extra good. Those young folks can really cook. If you didn’t stay for the meal, you missed a treat.
The brotherhood will meet Sunday morning Oct. 16. That afternoon will also be the time for our church picnic at Howard Stanford Park beginning at 5 p.m.
Fall break (which I never had in 48 years of teaching) will be over this long weekend. It will be an extra long weekend for us babysitters!
Georgi called late one night last week and said Granny was in trouble. She’s been teaching anatomy again. We thought uh-oh. (I’m the one who tells the kids to put their socks on so they won’t get an earache). She said Jack was trying to go to sleep-or to keep from going to sleep-so he said to turn that light off cause it was hurting his ears so he couldn’t see!
