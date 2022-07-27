As July winds down, we seem to have more activities to try to do everything before summer ends or it gets too hot.
As July winds down, we seem to have more activities to try to do everything before summer ends or it gets too hot.
Bro. Danny Prater was able to fill in for Bro. Justin Sunday morning. He did such a great job and was so excited to be able to preach again. Parker Sewell will fill in Wed. night while Bro. Justin preaches at his dad’s church for their revival services.
Some of us went to the services Sunday night. The church is south of Vardaman in a beautiful community called Atlanta, MS! Felecia and I played the instruments and Jason Varnon led the singing. We had a delightful time with good preaching, great food, and sweet fellowship. We thought we’d follow Bro. Jim after he and Miss Vicky passed us on that long stretch between Houston and Vardaman but he left us in the wind. We found Atlanta though. Thought it might be the one in Georgia by the time we got there.
Saturday some of us from the Shannon class of 1962 met for our 60th year reunion at O’Charley’s in Tupelo. There sure were lots of tall tales going around!
This Friday at 9:30 a.m. the seniors from church plan to go to Lake Tiaka’Kata for the day.
Keith Akers died sometime this weekend. I can still see him coming in near the back of the church just before services started. Our sympathy to Jace and his family.
Some of our sick folks include Cindy Thomas, Minnie Neil Plunkett, and Robin Davis.
Next Sunday is Jack’s 4th birthday. Since everyone gets to choose the Sunday meal on their birthday week, we kinda wondered what Jack would come up with. He whispered to Natalie, “Potato soup” yesterday so that’s what it will be Sunday. Pretty good choice.
