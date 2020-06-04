Plans are being made to have services Father's Day, June 21 in the Fellowship Hall at 10 am. The deacons want to be sure everything is sterile and clean as possible. We won't have VBS at the usual time but may work out something soon. Wednesday night services will still be online for a while. Sunday school and Sunday night services will be added when we can. I'm sure we won't take these services for granted when we have them back.
Several folks have been sick or had medical procedures in the last couple of weeks. Remember these in your prayers please: Linda Fay Butler, Chris McMillan, Greg Davis, Elaine Robuck, and Peggy Taylor.
Three families from our community have lost loved ones recently. Annie Lou Warren, who was Dan Prater's sister and whose parents lived across from Prater's Grocery was one who died. Inez Payne, who was Leona Davis's sister and married J.C. Payne's brother Marion also died.
And James Weatherly died. He had worked up at Stegall Ford, and my brother Don talked about when he'd take his ole beat up haybaler to James, how James would fix it to bale a few more bales. I remember James from softball days. He sometimes would help Buddy Priest coach us. I thought he was strict and solemn and was scared of him until I played for one of his girl's wedding. As he was about to give the bride away I saw tears coming down his face. Then I knew he had a tender heart and was a precious person. Our prayers are with Kathy and the girls. How we love you all.