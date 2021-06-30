A lot of road work is being done on the Natchez Trace and on a bridge on Zion road. If you are in a hurry you’d better find another route.
Ms. Sammie Cromwell was baptized last night . She had an interesting testimony of finding a Gideon Bible on the street somewhere in Thailand and reading about Jesus. Man, that is amazing. Just like God’s grace to all of us.
There was a big turnout for Bill and Louann Martin’s benefit at By Faith . I know they greatly appreciate everyone’s help.
VBS was a lot of fun even for this old lady. We had 60 plus children attend, and that is a good number for a small community. Thanks to all who helped-especially to Kim Stokes for keeping everything in order. I remember almost 30 years ago when Jerrod was about 2 years old. He would come up to Kim, hold on to her leg and look up at Her in absolute adoration. She’s just pat him on the head and never miss a beat in her conversation with whomever she was speaking. That has to be what is meant by “love at first sight”! She still has that special love for children.
Since July 4 falls on Sunday this year, we won’t have services Sunday night.
Oh yes, check them Dawgs out! Yea, State!