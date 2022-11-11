The Harvest Festival turned out fine even though it was held in the fellowship hall because of the rain. The trip to the Mask Farm was canceled also because of rain.
Christmas shoeboxes will be packed Wed. night, Nov 16. Items are still being collected.
Those interested in having their children in the Christmas program need to contact Cassandra Varnon soon.
There will be a mission training program this Saturday from 8am until 1pm at the church. Contact Wesley Russell for more information.
The grief meetings have been canceled until January because of the many other activities going on.
The community Thanksgiving will be at Woodland Sunday night, Nov. 20 beginning at 6pm. We are looking forward to worshiping together.
This Wednesday is the day for Hunter Tackitt’s transplant surgery at UAB. Please remember him, Hayes, and all their family at this time.
Logan Huffman fell out of a tree stand and broke several bones. He is home now, but I am sure he is not feeling the best.
Bentley Caples also broke his collar bone and may have to have surgery to set it. He didn’t fall out of a tree stand-just out of the recliner. But you can’t keep a good fellow down-he was dressed as a little ole man in a wheelchair at the Harvest Festival. These young folks are hard to keep down for long.
One of the cutest costumes was Kelly and Cole Caples’ daughter dressed as a grandma on a walker. Made me think there goes a two-foot me!
Carole Ann Sewell’s dad died Sunday. He had been sick for a long time. Remember their family as well as Doris Poe’s and Elsie Raines’.
