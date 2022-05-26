Work on the sanctuary is progressing. The lights have been installed and the painting is done.This week they plan to work on the sound system and the flooring.

Some seniors involved with folks in the church are planning all kinds of trips from Central America to South Africa. Grandparents are naturally concerned.

Several folks are having tests and procedures coming up including Bro. Danny Prater, Heather Ellis, Cindy Thomas, and Tonya Huffman. Keep them in your prayers please.

Callie Stokes and Corie Lucroy’s wedding is Saturday, June 4 at 5 p.m. at the church.

The weekend was beautiful weatherwise for graduation . All went well except for South’s. Let’s also remember these precious folks in this very difficult time.

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus