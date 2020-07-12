It's hard to think about our news and listen to national news in the background. Thank the Lord for our small communities that are so peaceful and quite now. Sometimes I wonder how long our peace will last.
Most of our family was back together for the holiday. Jerrod, Katie, and Caroline got to come home. We just sat on the porch and rocked and played with babies and some fished. That's about as good as it can be.
Barbara Ellis is still having a rough time. Andy is better.
Greg Davis is still hanging in there. Linda Butler is home and slowly improving.
Earl Yielding is having a rough time now. He and Linda really need our prayers now.
Bailey Galloway's brother, Monroe died over the weekend. I didn't know him, but Bailey and Sarah have been great friends of ours for over 50 years.
Peggy Taylor died Friday. Her services were our regular services Sunday. She was so special to all of us. We are really going to miss her.
She was so quiet that we never expected the unexpected from her. But on one of our ladies trips some of us were playing Rook and Jaymie Jinkins caught Peggy's Rook with her red one. Peggy said, "Why, you ole heifer!". Jaymie looked at her with a surprised look and said, "She called me a heifer!" We all laughed about that for the rest of the trip. I don't ever remember seeing Peggy without a smile.