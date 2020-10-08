Bro. Jim Varnon came out of retirement mighty early. He preached for us Sunday and Jason Varnon sang. We enjoyed both of them.
Don Fields’ memorial service Saturday was very precious. He will be greatly missed.
Next Sunday morning and Wednesday night we will begin regular classes in divers’ places. Just go some where and someone will point you in the right direction-maybe.
There will be no eating Sunday or Wed. and no opening assembly Sun. morning.
Remember the Terry family from 41 Fish House. Mrs. Terry died this weekend. Mr. Henry always sits near that door to greet everyone who comes through it. How many of us have enjoyed the food that they work so hard to serve us? Remember them in your prayers please.
Also remember our President. He certainly stirred up the swamp and every swamp creature is after him hot and heavy.