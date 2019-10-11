Finally some rain is falling. When we think about how long summer has lasted, just remember how long it took spring to come and the rain to stop. Maybe things have just shifted a little.
Betty Jo McKnight died last week. She was Pete and Leona Davis' daughter. One of the sweetest things about her funeral was Sam Ivy speaking. Sam was a little blond headed towhead in my Bible classes years ago. Now he's finished college with an engineering degree and is Chaplin at MUW, and he called Betty Jo "Grandma".
Sick folks to remember include Jayme Jenkins, Neil Tedford, and Terry Mallory.
The children will go to Mask Farms Saturday. They plan to leave around 10 AM.
Brotherhood will have their final meeting of the year at Troy Sunday at 7 AM.
Our church picnic will be Sunday afternoon, Oct. 13 at Howard Stafford Park beginning around 4 - 5 pm.
The children began their Christmas program practice Sunday. Sarah Galloway, who is brave enough to do this each year, said if a kid could walk, they could be in the program. They were learning the song "I Have Decided to Follow Jesus" when one of them turned around and asked, "Well, where is He going?"
