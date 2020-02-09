Last week was a busy one. There was a couple of birthday parties - one for Ryan Friday night and a skating party for Jaxon Mask Saturday. AH came crawling up the front steps after she fell on her skates. I told her she looked like me trying to get up those steps.
The soup lunch fundraiser was a big success. Thanks to all who helped.
The Youth had D-Now over the weekend. For some strange reason, Bro. Justin's yard was all decorated with pink flamingos Sunday morning.
Our winter Bible study will be Feb. 23-26. The 3 - church Brotherhood also begins at Woodland next Sunday. Allen Pickering is planning a fish fry March 7.
Jack likes to watch "Toy Story". He will even cry when Buzz Lightyear loses his arm. Natalie and I wanted to watch the impeachment trial last week, so we put on the movie in my bedroom and fixed Jack up in my rocking chair. Only thing was the movie had commercials. Every time a commercial would come on, Jack would start yelling "Mama, Mama!" (He's the only grand who ever called us - Natalie and me - both "Mama"). We'd have to come fast forward through the commercials, wrap him back up in his blanket, and get out of his way. He'd just start grinning and watching as quiet as a mouse.