Well, school is back in session for most. We have a tradition around here that when anyone leaves I stand in my door and wave bye to them. This morning I saw Felecia's back window rolled down and this precious face in it and a sweet hand waving all the way down the road. A little sad in a way.
woodland
Jack had his 1st birthday party Saturday. He loved all the attention. He made faces at everybody there, and he can make some good faces.
Shirley Sewell is still "stoved up" from her fall. Rick Hardin is having shoulder surgery this week from a fall. Bro. Armstrong is back in church as is Sammie Cromwell after their surgeries. Kegan and Preston are recovering from having their tonsils out.
Linda Yielding completed her study teaching us on the emergent church, so this Sunday night we will pick up our study on how we should live as we are led by the Holy Spirit. This is in the women's class.
Bro. Justin will also begin a new study on the cults Wednesday for the whole church. We will meet in the big fellowship hall and also begin having supper at church.
The 3-church brotherhood will meet this Sunday at Woodland. Time is 7 AM.
There will be a youth swim party Saturday at Jacqueline and Tracy Mask's home beginning at 4 PM.
Brent and Angela Payne have moved to Starkville where Angela will begin her medical practice. How blessed we have been to have them leading the youth and Angela helping the hurting. Parker Sewell is working with the youth as Brent and Angela come back to help him when they can.
I just learned that George Davis died. He was such a sweet person. He didn't say much, but if you listened close he was quite a character. Our prayers are with this precious part of our family.