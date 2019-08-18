Sorry about no fruit for breakfast Sunday. Natalie, AH, and I were riding around Davis Lake when Tami called and we didn't always have service. She was going to pick the fruit up if we had not. We had not, but she couldn't call us.
Cole and Kristen Mask are expecting in February. Jerrod and Katie Haulcomb are expecting a girl around Christmas.
Some of our sick folks include Brenda Jenkins, Brandy Russell, Rick Hardin, A.J. Ellis, Patricia Priest, Donnie Priest, and Earl Yielding. I'm sure they would appreciate our prayers. Krystal Jenkins also lost her grandmother.
Davis Lake is such a nice-looking campground after all the work they have done. It also has some of the deepest gullies on the backside of the lake. Anna Hayden loved the lake, but she didn't like it when we went down the road with kudzoo and gullies. She (and I) just hoped we didn't have a flat back there. She thought we were lost for sure when we turned on a side road in the backside of nowhere. She was almost crying until she saw that we were on the road within a mile of her home.
