Well, things are beginning to get back to normal around home for a while. The vacationers are all back and Natalie and I didn't lose but one dog while they were gone.
Attendance Sunday at church was good. The budget committee met Sunday afternoon. Missions organizations meet this Wednesday. Nursing home ministry is next Sunday afternoon. Last Sunday the mission team that went to West Virginia reported on their trip as did the youth on their camp.
Report on our sick folks: Sammie Cromwell is recouping from her surgery. Sheila Jenkins is slowly recovering. Preston Varnon will have his tonsils removed Tuesday. Don Fields' eye surgery went well. Everett Taylor shot his arm with a nail gun, but still played the organ with us Sunday while Felecia vacationed.
Thursday night I talked Melanie into going with me to the historical society meeting. I wanted to hear the story of Mr. Seymore Prater. Dub was always telling things Mr. Prater did, so I wanted to learn more. I'm sorry, but I was disappointed. I didn't want to know how to find ghosts or if I was clairvoyant. I just wanted to learn the history of a man from our community. Didn't happen as I thought it would.
