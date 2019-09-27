What a refreshing break these last few days have been! I haven't sweated in quite a while.
We watched the movie "The Warroom" last night. We had a good turnout and enjoyed the movie along with the food.
Next Sunday is our 5th Sunday lunch and singing. We will also have our Margaret Lackey offering for state missions. The Costa Rica mission group is planning programs for the group they worked with in Costa Rica and are also planning fundraisers.
Our quarterly business meeting will be Wednesday night before prayer meeting.
Jimmy Sewell is in Memphis for some medical tests. Hunter Tackitt also has a week of tests ahead which they do every 2 years to check on his progress. Debbie Robbins had an emergency appendectomy last week and is doing quite well.
Natalie and I almost got in trouble last night. When Georgi was getting ready to leave, she told Jack to throw us bye kisses. He held up those sweet little hands to me and threw Georgi bye kisses! It ain't gonna happen. There's nothing like driving 10 miles in the middle of the night, banging on a door, and saying, "Your kid won't go to sleep. Here!"
