We had a good turnout for the fall festival Saturday. The children really enjoyed the games and the jumpy thing - whatever it is called.
Bro. Jim Varnon led our Lord's Supper service last night. Miss Vicky sang a special. They are special folks to us.
Coming events during November: the smoked BBQ's can be picked up Saturday around 11AM. Sunday the 17th will be Pastor Appreciation Day. Wednesday the 20th we will pack the operation Christmas Child boxes, and Sunday the 24th is joint community services at Troy on the hill.
Johnnie Mae Davis, Liz Payne, and Violet Armstrong are on our sick list this week.
Grieving families are Joann Prater's and Jimmy Collins'.
I remember the first time I saw Joann Prater and Dan walk into church. She was so exotic looking. I thought she'd be high faluting and sophisticated and I'd be scared to death of her. Nope. She was just plain Joann with beautiful clothes and makeup before we knew what makeup was. She was a delight to know.
Jimmy Collins and my brother Don were in the same class at Shannon. They were playing chase or something in the halls one day (in high school!). Jimmy outran Don and ducked into the boys restroom and hid behind the door where they kept the mops and stuff to clean the bathroom. He thought how funny it would be to hit Don over the head with one of the mops when he came through the door. Meanwhile - Don saw the principal, Mr. Bynum coming and threw on the brakes. Now Mr. Bynum was scary - tall, solemn, mean. He walked through that door, and Jimmy whopped him upside the head with that big ole mop. I can't remember if it was a wet mop or a dust mop but either was bad enough! Needless to say, no more boys running through the halls.