Well, our Mississippi weather is at it again. When 3 thunderstorm warnings come out without the first clap of thunder I thought, "Nope, ain't gonna be bad." Wrong. I'm not known for my prognosticative abilities. Really though, I'm so thankful that no one was hurt. It's really weird to try to move around the house when you can't see your hand in front of your face!
We didn't have church Sunday because we didn't know if everyone's electricity would be back on. It wasn't.
Mallory left to take Ezra back to North Carolina and dodge the storm on the way back to Florida. Easy D (Ezra) usually doesn't care whether he is coming or going (he's only two), but she asked him if he was proud to be home after the 12 hour drive. He said, "No." But when they drove up in the yard, he said, "I so cited."
The fall festival is Saturday beginning around 5 PM. We'll also have a trunk or treat as well as crafts to be sold for the Costa Rica mission team.
We didn't get to have our Pastor Appreciation Day Sunday. We still appreciate him, though.
Thomas Stegall died last Wednesday. Our sympathy to his family.
