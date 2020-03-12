The fish fry Saturday evening turned out great. We had a huge crowd and the food was oh so good. The donation toward the Costa Rica trip was very good. Thanks to Allen Pickering for catching, cleaning, and cooking all those fish.
Cyle and Kayla Haulcomb are finally back close to home for a while. Rick and Todd Grammer drove to Raleigh Friday, loaded furniture, and drove home Saturday night. Needless to say, Rick was like a zombie Sunday. He came walking up to the house for dinner Sunday and wandered all over the back yard before he made it. Felecia even sent him home from church lest he snore out loud during Bro. Justin's preaching! And Bro. Justin was sick so he couldn't yell loud enough to scare Rick awake.
Patsy McCreight broke her leg in a car wreck and had surgery on it last week. Betty Jane said she was also having trouble where the seatbelt restrained her, across her shoulder and stomach.
There will be no meal before Wednesday night services since it is spring break. Our quarterly business meeting will be Wednesday, March 18 which is also the 7th b-day of our munchkin AnnaHayden.
The West Virginia mission team is sponsoring an Italian lunch Sunday, March 29.