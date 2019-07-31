School is about to begin again. Felecia's car is gone and Anna Hayden gets to meet her teacher tonight. I told her to tell Miss Poe (I don't know her married name) that we were kin folks way down the road. A.H. didn't exactly understand what I meant. The Poe family and the Mallory's all came into this area about the same time and intermarried. Uncle Walter Poe and Granddaddy Jake Mallory owned a farm together for many years.
The "old folks" - about 24 of us including Bro. Justin and Cassandra - went to Lake Tick O'Khata last Thursday and had a ball! The only hitch was on the way home. The heater under the seat Patricia Priest and I were sitting on decided to come on and wouldn't go off. When I sweat something is way off. Even my hair was dripping sweat. This has happened to me before on this bus, so maybe someone is getting even with me for all the fussing I do in church about being cold!
Folks to remember in prayer this week include Mr. Tony Reed, Bro. Robert Armstrong, and Shirley Sewell. Also the families of Maggie Tackett, Clyde Metcalf, and Tody Bramlett.
Smeegle (Jack) will be turning one year old Wednesday. Natalie and I are going to get him a basketball goal since he's already trying to throw his basketball into the garbage can.